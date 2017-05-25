Life Links is an early intervention service who work with people on a one-to-one basis and give them advice and support specifically tailored to their needs . This free service, delivered by Peaks and Plains Housing Trust and Age UK Cheshire East, can help people aged 18 or over, as well as carers and families to make the most out of services in their community.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17