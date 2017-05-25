Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Lifelinks Cheshire East - Macclesfield Office

Peaks and Plains Housing Trust The Ropewalks Newton Street, Macclesfield, Cheshire,
SK11 6QJ
0808 281 1052
www.lifelinksce.org
info@lifelinksce.org

About Lifelinks Cheshire East - Macclesfield Office

Life Links is an early intervention service who work with people on a one-to-one basis and give them advice and support specifically tailored to their needs . This free service, delivered by Peaks and Plains Housing Trust and Age UK Cheshire East, can help people aged 18 or over, as well as carers and families to make the most out of services in their community.

Who runs this service

  • Peaks and Plains Housing Trust

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 18 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
