The service will match a volunteer with a service user and offer low-level practical support by means of accompanying them on a social activity. The benefits of this are continuing integration of the service user in everyday community activities; maintenance of wellbeing through remaining mobile, using cognitive function and being stimulated by the experience; possibility of remaining independent for longer; being able to signpost to other services as necessary; and, last but not least, providing a short respite for carers.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17