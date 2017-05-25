About Link Age

The service will match a volunteer with a service user and offer low-level practical support by means of accompanying them on a social activity. The benefits of this are continuing integration of the service user in everyday community activities; maintenance of wellbeing through remaining mobile, using cognitive function and being stimulated by the experience; possibility of remaining independent for longer; being able to signpost to other services as necessary; and, last but not least, providing a short respite for carers.