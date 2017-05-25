Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Link Age

27 Charles Street, Leigh, Lancashire,
WN7 1DB
01942 261753
www.pensionerslink.org.uk
contact@pensionerslink.org.uk

The service will match a volunteer with a service user and offer low-level practical support by means of accompanying them on a social activity. The benefits of this are continuing integration of the service user in everyday community activities; maintenance of wellbeing through remaining mobile, using cognitive function and being stimulated by the experience; possibility of remaining independent for longer; being able to signpost to other services as necessary; and, last but not least, providing a short respite for carers.

  • Wigan and Leigh Pensioners Link

  • Anyone aged 50 and above with a first stage diagnosis of dementia
  • Residents of Wigan Borough

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
