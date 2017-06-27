Live Music Now trains over 300 talented musicians to deliver music to people in a wide range of challenging situations; including people living with dementia and their carers, and those living in isolation in the community. Live music has the potential to play a significant role in society, bringing joy and measurable impacts to the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities.
