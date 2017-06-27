Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Live Music Now

Music Base Kings Place 90 York Way, London,
N1 9AG
020 7014 2829
www.livemusicnow.org.uk
info@livemusicnow.org

Live Music Now trains over 300 talented musicians to deliver music to people in a wide range of challenging situations; including people living with dementia and their carers, and those living in isolation in the community. Live music has the potential to play a significant role in society, bringing joy and measurable impacts to the health and wellbeing of individuals and communities.

  • Live Music Now (LMN)

Support group

  • Older people that are having help through care and community services that want to live their lives through music and creativity.

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
