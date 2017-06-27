Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Living Well - Penrhyndeudraeth

Penrhyndeudraeth Memorial Hall High Street, Penrhyndeudraeth, Gwynedd,
LL48 6BN
01286 677711
www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru/gwyneddamon
info@acgm.co.uk

About Living Well - Penrhyndeudraeth

Living Well is a programme that, with the support of trained volunteers, aims to help older people who may require some level of support to engage in their local community by being active, independent and less isolated. It enables older people to develop skills, confidence, self-esteem and to stay healthy and active in body and mind. Services and activities include: personal care; home support service; toe nail cutting; information & advice; advocacy; lunch club; carers respite; gentle exercise; art & crafts; music; computer training; trips.

Who runs this service

  • Age Cymru Gwynedd A Mon

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, including those with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of Gwynedd a Mon

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
