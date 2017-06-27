About Living Well - Penrhyndeudraeth

Living Well is a programme that, with the support of trained volunteers, aims to help older people who may require some level of support to engage in their local community by being active, independent and less isolated. It enables older people to develop skills, confidence, self-esteem and to stay healthy and active in body and mind. Services and activities include: personal care; home support service; toe nail cutting; information & advice; advocacy; lunch club; carers respite; gentle exercise; art & crafts; music; computer training; trips.