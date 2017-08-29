About Local Area Coordinator - Thurrock

Local Area Coordinators support and connect people and places. They work alongside people in very practical ways, always looking for local no or low cost solutions through the networks and resources that they know within the community. They support people to create their own solutions within communities that are inclusive and supportive. They believe in the strength and contribution of all local people (including those who are labelled as service users / clients or social care recipients) to build and pursue a positive vision for Thurrock.