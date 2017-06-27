About Lunch Club

The lunch club provides a daily meal, cooked from fresh with a vegetarian alternative and special menu for dietary needs. The two-course lunch is followed by an hour's entertainment, information or recreation and a different activity every day. In the past few months the lunch has been followed by talks from the Police, Pension Service, Merton Hard of Hearing service, eye-testing, a musical show, bingo, cards, craft activities and much more.