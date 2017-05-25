Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Lunch Club (New Inn)

St Mary's Church Hall The Highway New Inn, Pontypool, Torfaen,
NP4 0PH
01495 769264
www.ageconnectstorfaen.org
emma.wootten@ageconnectstorfaen.org

About Lunch Club (New Inn)

This is one of six community hubs in Torfaen, run as part of Age Concern Torfaen's Friends For Life befriending project. These are lunch clubs that also offer activities, such as card and board games, IT classes, arts & crafts, singalongs, knitting groups, pamper days, reading groups, guest speakers, cake decorating and summer trips. People aged 50 and over generally are welcome to attend, including those in the early stages of dementia.

Who runs this service

  • Age Connects Torfaen

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, including those in the early stages of dementia. It is particularly intended for socially isolated people who have been referred to Age Concern Torfaen's Friends For Life project.
  • Residents of Torfaen

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
