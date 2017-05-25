About Lunch Club (Pontnewynydd)

This is one of six community hubs in Torfaen, run as part of Age Concern Torfaen's Friends For Life befriending project. These are lunch clubs that also offer activities, such as card and board games, IT classes, arts & crafts, singalongs, knitting groups, pamper days, reading groups, guest speakers, cake decorating and summer trips. People aged 50 and over generally are welcome to attend, including those in the early stages of dementia.