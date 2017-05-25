Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Luncheon club

The Salvation Army Day Centre Glendale Gardens, Leigh-on-Sea, Essex,
SS9 2AR
01702 478092
www.salvationarmy.org.uk/leighonsea
catherine.snell@salvationarmy.org.uk

About Luncheon club

An opportunity to have your lunch cooked for you with no preparation or washing up. Meet new friends and enjoy conversation over a 2 course meal freshly prepared by our kitchen staff. At their last food hygiene inspection, the Salvation Army staff retained their'5 stars' which means their food preparation and kitchen cleanliness is of a very high standard.

Who runs this service

  • The Salvation Army

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017