About Melodies for Memories - Chickerell Sing On!

Melodies for Memories is an informal and fun music group led by someone who has experience of using music to benefit people with memory difficulties. The group will give people with memory loss and their families/carers the opportunity to meet others who share an enjoyment for music. The Melodies for Memories sessions include a range of music activities that benefit people who are affected by memory loss, including; basic memory exercises, singing along to popular and familiar songs via the "magic music box", watching musicians performing, film clips, fun quizzes and much more.