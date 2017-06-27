Age UK Notts aim to bring older men together for them to put their practical skills to good use and encourage them to be more socially active. Age UK Notts have three well-equipped sheds (workshops) and activities mainly focused on wood-working. Shed members can share their knowledge, learn new skills and put the world to rights over a cup of tea.
Support group
