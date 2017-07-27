Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Men In Sheds Congleton

Centenaray Place off Foundry Bank, Congleton, Cheshire,
CW12 1EH
01625 612958
www.ageuk.org.uk/cheshireeast
mis@ageukcheshireeast.org

About Men In Sheds Congleton

Men over the age of 50 have the opportunity to get together in a relaxing environment to share interests, skills, experiences and conversation in Age UK Cheshire East's Men in Sheds Project. The kind of activities available are dependent on what the groups want to do, but may include woodwork, furniture repair or simply reading the newspaper and drinking tea or coffee with newfound friends.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Cheshire East

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
