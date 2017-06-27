Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Men in Sheds Daybrook

The Stores Building Jubilee House Compound Nottingham Road Daybrook, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire,
NG5 6LU
0115 920 8771
www.ageuknotts.org.uk
info@ageuknotts.org.uk

About Men in Sheds Daybrook

Age UK Notts aim to bring older men together for them to put their practical skills to good use and encourage them to be more socially active. Age UK Notts have three well-equipped sheds (workshops) and activities mainly focused on wood-working. Shed members can share their knowledge, learn new skills and put the world to rights over a cup of tea.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Nottingham & Nottinghamshire

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Men aged 60 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017