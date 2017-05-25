Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Men In Sheds

Community Workshop George Street Cudworth, Barnsley, South Yorkshire,
S72 8TY
01226 776820
www.ageuk.org.uk/barnsley
enquiries@ageukbarnsley.org.uk

About Men In Sheds

The shed is a safe, supportive and friendly place to meet, where men can socialise, do a bit of light work or busy themselves doing a hobby. 'Shedders' will have access to a workshop space where they can share skills and learn skills. It's an opportunity to get out and about and get involved in something new and different and continue to be happy and enjoy life as it should be.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Barnsley

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Socially isolated, older men aged 55 and over who may have experienced life changing events such as redundancy, retirement, bereavement and mental or physical ill-health

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017