About Mind and Memory Garden Club

Year-round assisted gardening for people living with dementia and other support needs. The club takes place in a dementia-friendly garden or indoors at a welcoming community centre in Worthing. The structured but relaxed and flexible programme of garden-related activities is run by an experienced horticultural therapist and can increase wellbeing through enjoyment, anxiety reduction, stimulation and social interaction. Members of the group feel part of the community and are proud of their achievements. Tasks are adapted to suit changing abilities and interests and the emphasis is on providing a positive experience. Referrals are taken from Sussex Partnership NHS Foundation Memory Assessment Service, Alzheimer's Society, Adur and Worthing Councils' 'Going Local' and other agencies as well as self-referrals.