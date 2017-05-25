Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Morning Matinees

Everyman Cinema Southgate Street, Winchester, Hampshire,
SO23 9EG
01962 736681
www.homeinstead.co.uk/centralhampshire
steve.gapper@homeinstead.co.uk

About Morning Matinees

The Everyman Cinema supported by Home Instead holds a monthly morning matinee of favourite films from the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s. The cinema lighting is slightly higher than usual, there is a comfort break and the cinema staff are Dementia Friends. It is particularly suitable for those living with dementia and their carers but all are welcome. Please call the office for latest film details.

Who runs this service

  • Home Instead Senior Care Central Hampshire

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone, including people with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
