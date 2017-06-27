Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Museum Memories Trail and 1940s Tearoom

Grosvenor Museum & Shop 25-27 Grosvenor Street, Chester, Cheshire,
CH1 2DD
01244 972197
www.westcheshiremuseums.co.uk
virginia.kettle@cheshirewestandchester.gov.uk

This is a self-led walk around the Museum. It is particularly aimed at people living with dementia and carers/ families. The trail has links to Chester and surrounding areas. Visitors are given a 'Memory Pack' which includes various prompts; images and objects to help stimulate memories from bygone times. The trail is free of charge and fully accessible. Visitors are always welcome to visit the 1940's-themed tearoom. Regular dementia-friendly events, booked in advance.

Who runs this service

  • Cheshire West and Chester Council

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
