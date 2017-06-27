About Museum Memories Trail and 1940s Tearoom

This is a self-led walk around the Museum. It is particularly aimed at people living with dementia and carers/ families. The trail has links to Chester and surrounding areas. Visitors are given a 'Memory Pack' which includes various prompts; images and objects to help stimulate memories from bygone times. The trail is free of charge and fully accessible. Visitors are always welcome to visit the 1940's-themed tearoom. Regular dementia-friendly events, booked in advance.