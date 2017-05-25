Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Music for the Mind

Verwood United Reformed Church Hall Manor Road, Verwood, Dorset,
BH31 6DS
01202 824959
www.urc-eastdorset.org.uk/verwood.html
vurc@dandjm.plus.com

About Music for the Mind

A monthly group for people worried about their memory, and their carers. Refreshments are followed by live music played on the organ, singing with song sheets and playing maracas and tambourines. Other activities can include reciting tongue-twisters and dancing the hokey pokey. The group is run by volunteers and the co-ordinator also runs Cognitive Stimulation Therapy (CST) sessions at a local surgery.

Who runs this service

  • Verwood United Reformed Church

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People worried about their memory, and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
