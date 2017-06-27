About Music Therapy, Singing Groups and Training

Mindsong provides professional music therapy for people who have mid to late-stage dementia, for whom verbal communication is often lost. Mindsong's therapists enable people to make, and communicate through, their own music, releasing emotions and memories. Training can be provided to activity co-ordinators to run singing groups. Mindsong trains its own empathetic volunteers to run Meaningful Music singing groups in care homes and day centres.