Support group

121 Town Street Old Malton, Malton, North Yorkshire,
YO17 7HD
01653 698129
www.music-therapy.org.uk
admin@music-therapy.org.uk

About Music Therapy

This community-based team provides music therapy, which can be of benefit to people with dementia. Music Therapists work in care homes, hospitals and community venues, offering either regular sessions or one-day visits. Music therapy is an interactive process which stimulates memory, aids movement and helps people with dementia to make positive connections with others. It can, for example, give an older person the opportunity to reminisce through the use of song or verbal interaction. Or a sense of self can be encouraged through the exploration of improvised music. Referrals to the Centre can be made by health professionals or individuals who wish to self-refer. Sessions may be one-to-one or in groups, according to the needs of the client.

Who runs this service

  • North Yorkshire Music Therapy Centre

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone who might benefit from music therapy, including people with dementia

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
