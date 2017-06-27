Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

New Connections Befriending Scheme

Swale Council for Voluntary Service Central House Central Avenue, Sittingbourne, Kent,
ME10 4NU
01795 473828
www.swalecvs.org.uk
Louise.parpworth@swalecvs.co.uk

About New Connections Befriending Scheme

New Connections Befriending Scheme aims to provide company and support to isolated people in their own homes. A volunteer befriender can visit a person each week for one or two hours. A Telephone Befriending service is also available, where a person can receive a regular, weekly telephone call. These services can provide older people with an opportunity to chat and reminisce, which can be beneficial to their sense of identity and well-being.

Who runs this service

  • Swale Community and Voluntary Services

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People over the age of 60 who are socially isolated
  • Residents of the borough of Swale only

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
