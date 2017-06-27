About New Connections Befriending Scheme

New Connections Befriending Scheme aims to provide company and support to isolated people in their own homes. A volunteer befriender can visit a person each week for one or two hours. A Telephone Befriending service is also available, where a person can receive a regular, weekly telephone call. These services can provide older people with an opportunity to chat and reminisce, which can be beneficial to their sense of identity and well-being.