About No. 7 at The Mede

No 7 at The Mede is a three bedroom self-catering holiday bungalow for clients with dementia and their carers and families. It is situated on the edge of the beautiful Exe Estuary. It sleeps five people and has a wet room. The bungalow has been equipped to the highest standard for a couple or family to stay for a holiday or short break, with easy access for those with limited mobility. Carers can be organised for helping with personal care and/or a sit-in service. Meals can be arranged upon request.