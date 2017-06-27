Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

No. 7 at The Mede

7 The Mede, Topsham, Devon,
EX3 0LD
01392 421189
www.themede.org
sallie@themede.org

About No. 7 at The Mede

No 7 at The Mede is a three bedroom self-catering holiday bungalow for clients with dementia and their carers and families. It is situated on the edge of the beautiful Exe Estuary. It sleeps five people and has a wet room. The bungalow has been equipped to the highest standard for a couple or family to stay for a holiday or short break, with easy access for those with limited mobility. Carers can be organised for helping with personal care and/or a sit-in service. Meals can be arranged upon request.

Who runs this service

  • The Mede

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, and their families, friends and carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
