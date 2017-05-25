About Nordic Walking

Nordic Walking is an enhanced walking experience that uses poles to work your upper body as well as your legs. The result is a highly effective all over workout that doesn't feel like one! Nordic Walking is a fun and social activity that can be done in town or country throughout the year. Nordic Walking really is for everyone. The poles mean that effort is shared between the upper and lower body so it actually feels easier than normal walking, particularly uphill. Nordic Walking puts less strain on joints than other activities and can be very effective for people with mobility issues or those recovering from illness or injury. Our qualified instructor carefully plans the route taking in the beautiful scenery that Torfaen has to offer.