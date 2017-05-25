Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Nordic Walking

Age Connects Torfaen Widdershins Centre East Avenue Griffithstown, Pontypool, Torfaen,
NP4 5AB
01495 769264
www.ageconncetstorfaen.org
info@ageconnectstorfaen.org

Nordic Walking is an enhanced walking experience that uses poles to work your upper body as well as your legs. The result is a highly effective all over workout that doesn't feel like one! Nordic Walking is a fun and social activity that can be done in town or country throughout the year. Nordic Walking really is for everyone. The poles mean that effort is shared between the upper and lower body so it actually feels easier than normal walking, particularly uphill. Nordic Walking puts less strain on joints than other activities and can be very effective for people with mobility issues or those recovering from illness or injury. Our qualified instructor carefully plans the route taking in the beautiful scenery that Torfaen has to offer.

  • Age Connects Torfaen

  • People aged 50 and above, including those with dementia, their families and carers
  • Residents of Torfaen

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
