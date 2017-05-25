Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Nordic Walking

1/2 Lower Square Civic Offices St. Nicholas Way, Sutton,
SM1 1EA
020 8770 6959
www.ageuk.org.uk/sutton
communityhelpers@ageuksutton.org.uk

About Nordic Walking

Nordic Walking is a very accessible activity. The simplicity of walking combined with the upper body workout makes this an excellent activity for everyone. It's an ideal activity for people who haven't exercised for a while or who dislike traditional sports or gym activities. An injured person can use the poles to support and guide, working to improve fitness as part of their rehabilitation. Community groups find it a sociable way to keep fit.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Sutton

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and over, including those in the early stages of dementia and their carers
  • Residents of London Borough of Sutton

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017