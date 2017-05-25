Nordic Walking is a very accessible activity. The simplicity of walking combined with the upper body workout makes this an excellent activity for everyone. It's an ideal activity for people who haven't exercised for a while or who dislike traditional sports or gym activities. An injured person can use the poles to support and guide, working to improve fitness as part of their rehabilitation. Community groups find it a sociable way to keep fit.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17