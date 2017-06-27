Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

One Voice for Age

1-2 Lower Square St Nicholas Way, Sutton,
SM1 1EA
020 8770 4096
www.ageuk.org.uk/sutton/our-services/user-and-carer-involvement-project
involvement@ageuksutton.org.uk

About One Voice for Age

One Voice for Age is a members group for Sutton residents over 50 who wish to meet new people while doing something worthwhile for their community. Members meet monthly on a Monday morning at various locations to discuss how they can improve the lives of older people in the borough - for example by taking part in campaigns, research, volunteering, or by joining local and national groups to represent the voice of older people.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Sutton

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and over, including those with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of London Borough of Sutton

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
