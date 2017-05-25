About Open Ended

Open Ended is a special initiative for people with memory loss problems and their carers. More a conversation through art than a formal tour, each visit provides an opportunity to explore art work from their collection and exhibitions and includes time to continue these discussions outside of the store with a tea or coffee. Suitable for individuals and for group bookings, Open Ended sessions are led by their experienced, friendly Gallery Assistants and can be adapted to the participants' needs on the day. Open Ended provides participants with facilitated access to Towner Gallery's unique collection. More a conversation through art than a formal tour, it was inspired by a similar project at the Museum of Modern Art in New York.