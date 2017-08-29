Open Minds are weekly creative sessions catered specifically for the needs of people affected by memory loss. Each week is an opportunity for participants, alongside their carers and family members to take part in art workshops, working alongside professional artists to create their own artwork. Sessions are free to attend with tea and coffee provided.
Support group
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 29/08/17 to 17/10/17