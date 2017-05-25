Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Opening Doors London

Tavis House 1-6 Tavistock Square, London,
WC1H 9NA
020 7239 0400
www.openingdoorslondon.org.uk
info@openingdoorslondon.org.uk

About Opening Doors London

The Organisation aims to reduce social isolation for older Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and/or Transgender (LGBT) people; to improve their social well being and mental health; to provide increased support for individuals from LGBT communities to remain independent and live at home for longer; and to increase awareness of the needs of older LGBT people within other statutory and voluntary agencies. This service provides: befriending; social activities; regular group events & activities; computer classes; volunteering opportunities; training and awareness sessions for private, statutory and voluntary agencies.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Camden

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above who identify as being Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and/or Transgender

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017