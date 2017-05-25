About Over 50s Clubs

The clubs are situated across Gwynedd and Anglesey, please contact Age Cymru Gwynedd a Mon to find if you have one in your area. Each club is affiliated to Age Cymru Gwynedd a Mon. This benefits the club by being invited to Age Cymru Gwynedd a Mon's general annual meeting, receiving relevant information in the post. Members are invited to quarterly forums which will be held in the area. Information from the forums will be analysed by the local partner to form future policies to benefit older people of Wales. People can also set up a club in their area.