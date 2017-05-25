Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Over 50s Clubs

39 Stryd Y Llyn, Caernarfon, Gwynedd,
LL55 2AE
01286 677711
www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru/gwyneddamon
info@acgm.co.uk

About Over 50s Clubs

The clubs are situated across Gwynedd and Anglesey, please contact Age Cymru Gwynedd a Mon to find if you have one in your area. Each club is affiliated to Age Cymru Gwynedd a Mon. This benefits the club by being invited to Age Cymru Gwynedd a Mon's general annual meeting, receiving relevant information in the post. Members are invited to quarterly forums which will be held in the area. Information from the forums will be analysed by the local partner to form future policies to benefit older people of Wales. People can also set up a club in their area.

Who runs this service

  • Age Cymru Gwynedd A Mon

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, including people in the early stages of dementia
  • Residents of Gwynedd a Mon

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


