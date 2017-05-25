Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Phone Friends

William Venton Centre (off Broadway Car Park) 8 Memory Lane Plymstock, Plymouth, Devon,
PL9 9GH
01752 256020
www.ageukplymouth.org.uk
enquiries@ageukplymouth.org.uk

About Phone Friends

Age UK Plymouth offer a Phone Friends service for those who may be socially isolated, lonely or vulnerable. This service is particular beneficial to those struggling with feelings of isolation and loneliness. This telephone service is for people in later life that could benefit from support from a friendly voice over the phone. They may be living alone, recently bereaved, or just out of hospital. No matter the circumstance, support can be offered.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Plymouth

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
