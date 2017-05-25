Age UK Plymouth offer a Phone Friends service for those who may be socially isolated, lonely or vulnerable. This service is particular beneficial to those struggling with feelings of isolation and loneliness. This telephone service is for people in later life that could benefit from support from a friendly voice over the phone. They may be living alone, recently bereaved, or just out of hospital. No matter the circumstance, support can be offered.
