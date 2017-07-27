Raleigh House day centre is a warm and vibrant centre and a great place to make new friends. Clients can attend for a full day, including a two-course lunch, or for half a day. The centre is spacious, with large lounge and dining areas, an arts and crafts room, a coffee lounge, computer suite and games area, hairdressing salon, podiatry clinic, accessible shower room, holistic therapy room and a sheltered courtyard garden and terrace. Activities include a music and singing group, book group and discussion group, an activity to suit all.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17