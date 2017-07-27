Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Raleigh House

14 Nelson Road, New Malden, Surrey,
KT3 5EA
020 8949 8256
www.staywellservices.org.uk
admin@staywellservices.org.uk

About Raleigh House

Raleigh House day centre is a warm and vibrant centre and a great place to make new friends. Clients can attend for a full day, including a two-course lunch, or for half a day. The centre is spacious, with large lounge and dining areas, an arts and crafts room, a coffee lounge, computer suite and games area, hairdressing salon, podiatry clinic, accessible shower room, holistic therapy room and a sheltered courtyard garden and terrace. Activities include a music and singing group, book group and discussion group, an activity to suit all.

Who runs this service

  • Staywell Age Concern Kingston

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people over 65
  • Residents of New Malden, Surrey area, London borough of Kingston upon Thames

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
