Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Regent House Community Centre

St. Albert Road, Horley, Surrey,
RH6 7JA
01293 774770
www.staywellservices.org.uk
enquiries_regenthouse@staywellservices.org.uk

About Regent House Community Centre

Situated in the centre of Horley, Regent House Community Centre offers a wide range of activities for all ages, specialising in activities and services for the over 50s. Through the 50+ Club, clients can take part in the weekly art club, bingo, join the ramblers group or play short mat bowls. Home cooked hot and cold snacks and lunches are available daily and can be pre-booked on arrival. There is a hairdressing and beauty salon on site, providing a variety of hair and beauty treatments, or massage, with our qualified staff.

Who runs this service

  • Staywell Age Concern Kingston

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Adults over 50
  • Residents of Surrey

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Parking on site Parking on site
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/07/17 to 14/09/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017