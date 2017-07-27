About Regent House Community Centre

Situated in the centre of Horley, Regent House Community Centre offers a wide range of activities for all ages, specialising in activities and services for the over 50s. Through the 50+ Club, clients can take part in the weekly art club, bingo, join the ramblers group or play short mat bowls. Home cooked hot and cold snacks and lunches are available daily and can be pre-booked on arrival. There is a hairdressing and beauty salon on site, providing a variety of hair and beauty treatments, or massage, with our qualified staff.