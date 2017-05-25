About Remember Thursdays - Lunch

Remember Thursdays is a day of guided activities to help anyone in the community affected by dementia. Support workers and trained facilitators run a programme of activities for people with dementia to take part in, accompanied by a family member, friend or carer. People can also get advice and information about dementia to help them understand more about the condition. One of the activities is lunch. Give your taste buds a reminder of holidays by the seaside with a fish 'n chip lunch and entertainment or games. Arrive at 11:15 for a fun warm-up to build up your appetite.