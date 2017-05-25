About Remember Thursdays - Sing-along-movies

Remember Thursdays is a day of guided activities to help anyone in the community affected by dementia. Support workers and trained facilitators run a programme of activities for people with dementia to take part in, accompanied by a family member, friend or carer. People can also get advice and information about dementia to help them understand more about the condition. One of the activities is Sing-along-movies. Pull up a chair and a cuppa for this monthly sing-along where popular musical films are screened and people are encouraged to sing along with subtitles and song-sheets.