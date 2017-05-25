About Remember Thursdays - Singing for the Brain

Remember Thursdays is a day of guided activities to help anyone in the community affected by dementia. Support workers and trained facilitators run a programme of activities for people with dementia to take part in, accompanied by a family member, friend or carer. People can also get advice and information about dementia to help them understand more about the condition. One of the activities is Singing for the Brain. If you've ever sung along to the radio or in the shower you'll love Singing for the Brain. Sing along to popular songs you enjoyed as a teenager and adult.