About Remember Thursdays - Tea at the Lawn

Remember Thursdays is a day of guided activities to help anyone in the community affected by dementia. Support workers and trained facilitators run a programme of activities for people with dementia to take part in, accompanied by a family member, friend or carer. People can also get advice and information about dementia to help them understand more about the condition. One of the activities is Tea at the Lawn, an afternoon tea, reminiscence, chat and sing-along to bring fun and laughter to your Thursday.