Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Remember Thursdays - Tea at the Lawn

Bramley Lawn off Rossefield Approach, Leeds, West Yorkshire,
LS13 3RU
0113 236 1644
www.bramleyea.org.uk
info@bramleyea.org.uk

About Remember Thursdays - Tea at the Lawn

Remember Thursdays is a day of guided activities to help anyone in the community affected by dementia. Support workers and trained facilitators run a programme of activities for people with dementia to take part in, accompanied by a family member, friend or carer. People can also get advice and information about dementia to help them understand more about the condition. One of the activities is Tea at the Lawn, an afternoon tea, reminiscence, chat and sing-along to bring fun and laughter to your Thursday.

Who runs this service

  • Bramley Elderly Action

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia, their carers and families

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017