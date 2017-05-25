Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Riverside Centre

Age Cymru Afan Nedd Riverside Centre Riverside Walk, Port Talbot, Neath Port Talbot,
SA13 1PH
01639 892211
www.ageuk.org.uk/cymru/afannedd
enquiries@agecymruafannedd.org.uk

About Riverside Centre

The Riverside Centre offers friendship, recreation and support. It's a great way to meet up with friends in a warm, comfortable environment and those with mobility or transport problems can also be supported. Lunch is served at 12.30pm, the set three course menu changes daily and people are also welcome to drop in for just a cuppa. A free confidential information and advice service is also provided.

Who runs this service

  • Age Cymru Afan Nedd

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above, including those with dementia and their carers
  • Residents of Neath Port Talbot Borough council

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

