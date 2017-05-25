The Riverside Centre offers friendship, recreation and support. It's a great way to meet up with friends in a warm, comfortable environment and those with mobility or transport problems can also be supported. Lunch is served at 12.30pm, the set three course menu changes daily and people are also welcome to drop in for just a cuppa. A free confidential information and advice service is also provided.
Support group
Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.
Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17