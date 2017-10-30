Meeting Points are weekly or monthly social drop-ins across the Romney Marsh and rural Ashford area, run by Caring All Together on Romney Marsh (CARM), which gives older people the opportunity to socialise on a regular basis. There is an Information Point with leaflets about local services. Regular outreach sessions are held by Hi-Kent and other organisations. There is also a programme of guest speakers and other activities on offer.
Support group
