Selly Oak Live at Home Scheme - Befriending

Selly Oak Methodist Church Langleys Road, Birmingham, West Midlands,
B29 6HT
0121 472 5913
www.mha.org.uk
Sellyoak.liveathome@mha.org.uk

About Selly Oak Live at Home Scheme - Befriending

Members of the Live at Home Scheme can request a befriender who will visit them weekly.

Who runs this service

  • MHA

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Any older person living within Bournville, Selly Oak and Weoley Wards of Birmingham

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

