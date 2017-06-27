Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Selly Oak Live at Home Scheme - Friendship Group

Hay Green Methodist Church Cob Lane, Birmingham, West Midlands,
B30 1QD
0121 472 5913
www.mha.org.uk
Sellyoak.liveathome@mha.org.uk

About Selly Oak Live at Home Scheme - Friendship Group

Friendship group for people in the area aged 60 and above.

Who runs this service

  • MHA

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People over 60 years of age, including those with early stages to moderate dementia and their carers
  • Residents of Bournville, Selly Oak and Weoley Wards of Birmingham

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
