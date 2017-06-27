Sew Together is a craft based group that encourages participants to bring along a current craft project of theirs to progress it a little and enjoy conversation and companionship with like minded people. The group welcomes all abilities and a variety of crafts such as sewing, knitting, tapestry, patchwork and card making. The group is run by an experienced crafter who makes people feel very welcome and at ease.
Support group
