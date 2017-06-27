Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Sew Together

Westward Ho! Baptist Church Nelson Road Westward Ho, Bideford, Devon,
EX39 1LQ
01805 622666
www.torrage.org.uk
enquiries@torrage.org.uk

About Sew Together

Sew Together is a craft based group that encourages participants to bring along a current craft project of theirs to progress it a little and enjoy conversation and companionship with like minded people. The group welcomes all abilities and a variety of crafts such as sewing, knitting, tapestry, patchwork and card making. The group is run by an experienced crafter who makes people feel very welcome and at ease.

Who runs this service

  • TTVS

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Older people in North Devon

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking on site Parking on site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
