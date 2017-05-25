About Singing for Fun - Harrogate

This is a drop in service for people in the early to moderate stages of dementia. People living with dementia are welcome to attend on their own, with a carer, friend or family member. This is an opportunity for people to come together in a relaxed, friendly and fun setting. People can engage in singing a variety of songs whilst sharing their love of music. Singing and music is a great therapeutic tool and can provide wider benefits for those who attend such as social interaction and valuable peer support. A Dementia Support Advisor is always available.