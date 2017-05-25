Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Singing for Fun - Harrogate

Christ Church on the Stray Church Square, Harrogate, North Yorkshire,
HG1 4SW
01765 645904
www.dementiaforward.org.uk/our-services/wellbeing-activities
info@dementiaforward.org.uk

About Singing for Fun - Harrogate

This is a drop in service for people in the early to moderate stages of dementia. People living with dementia are welcome to attend on their own, with a carer, friend or family member. This is an opportunity for people to come together in a relaxed, friendly and fun setting. People can engage in singing a variety of songs whilst sharing their love of music. Singing and music is a great therapeutic tool and can provide wider benefits for those who attend such as social interaction and valuable peer support. A Dementia Support Advisor is always available.

Who runs this service

  • Dementia Forward

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia, in the early to moderate stages and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017