Singing for Memories

Jubilee Hall Congregational Church, Bowden Lane, Market Harborough,
LE16 7AF
07710 011174
www.dementiaharborough.org/singingformemories.aspx
info@dementiaharborough.org

About Singing for Memories

Music and singing has a special place in heart's and memories. This is especially so with memory loss - music and songs can help with communication and trigger some of those long lost special memories. The group is for the carer and the cared-for to come together to join in an enjoyable afternoon of singing and playing musical instruments. Half way through there is a break for a drink and a chat before going on to finish the afternoon's routine.

Who runs this service

  • Dementia Harborough

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • Anyone living with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
