Singing for Memory Sam Beckman

Sam Beckman Day Centre Asher Loftus Way Colney Hatch Lane, London,
N11 3ND
020 8922 2294
www.jewishcare.org
helpline@jcare.org

About Singing for Memory Sam Beckman

Singing for Memory is a singing session providing a friendly and stimulation social environment, bringing together people who are living with dementia and their carers. Singing for Memory is not only an enjoyable activity; it provides a way for people to express themselves and socialise with others in a fun and supportive group. These engaging activities build on the preserved memory for song and music in the brain.

Who runs this service

  • Jewish Care

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia and their family carers.

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
