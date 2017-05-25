Singing for the Brain uses singing to bring people together in a friendly and stimulating social environment. Singing also provides a way for people living with dementia and their carers, to express themselves and socialise with others in a fun and supportive group. Within the fun are activities that build on the preserved memory for song and music in the brain. Even when many memories are hard to retrieve, music is especially easy to recall.
Support group
