Support group

Singing for the Brain

Otto Schiff Care Home Limes Avenue, London,
NW11 9TJ
020 8922 2294
www.jewishcare.org
helpline@jcare.org

About Singing for the Brain

Singing for the Brain uses singing to bring people together in a friendly and stimulating social environment. Singing also provides a way for people living with dementia and their carers, to express themselves and socialise with others in a fun and supportive group. Within the fun are activities that build on the preserved memory for song and music in the brain. Even when many memories are hard to retrieve, music is especially easy to recall.

Who runs this service

  • Jewish Care

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People living with dementia and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
