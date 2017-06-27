Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Singing for the Brain Otley

Otley Courthouse Arts Centre Courthouse Street, Otley, West Yorkshire,
LS21 3AN
01943 467466
www.otleycourthouse.org.uk
admin@otleycourthouse.org.uk

About Singing for the Brain Otley

Singing for the Brain Group. Singing led by a trained facilitator.

Who runs this service

  • Otley Courthouse

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with dementia and their families and carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 27/06/17 to 15/08/17

Alzheimer's Society
