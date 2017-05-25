Singing for the Mind enhances social activity and brings fun and confidence to lives affected by memory problems. Through music, people share a joy of creating, learning new songs and rekindling memories through old favourites. These sessions can give people with dementia and their carers a more positive view on life. Sessions are run by a singing leader together with specially trained volunteers. The aim is to reduce social isolation by creating an environment for friendship, enjoyment and mutual aid.
