Support group

Singing for the Mind

The Liberal Jewish Synagogue 28 St. Johns Wood Road, London,
NW8 7HA
020 7286 5181
sfm@ljs.org

About Singing for the Mind

Singing for the Mind enhances social activity and brings fun and confidence to lives affected by memory problems. Through music, people share a joy of creating, learning new songs and rekindling memories through old favourites. These sessions can give people with dementia and their carers a more positive view on life. Sessions are run by a singing leader together with specially trained volunteers. The aim is to reduce social isolation by creating an environment for friendship, enjoyment and mutual aid.

Who runs this service

  • Liberal Jewish Synagogue

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People with memory problems, or early to moderate dementia, and their carers

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
