BIADS run singing sessions for people with dementia and their carers to participate and get joy from this activity. When communicating becomes harder and short term memories are wiped away those affected by dementia retain the ability to remember the songs they have always loved from their past, and like nothing better than to be able to join with friends to have a good old sing-a-long.
Support group
