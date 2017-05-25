Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Map filter overlay dab1daba5aaaf0a3cc514358c5aac8e5e31ff6f12b8c981524f05b6ef6d8df18
Support group

Social Activities - Drovers Centre

Drovers Centre North Road, London,
N7 9EY
020 7281 6018
www.ageukislington.org.uk
abisola.ogunshe@ageukislington.org.uk

About Social Activities - Drovers Centre

Age UK Islington run various social activities at Drovers Centre where people can meet and enjoy trying new things. Activities include regular music, Arts and Craft, discussion, film and group games as well as regular parties, outings and events that are organised throughout the year. As Drovers is an Online Centre, people will have free access to computers and the internet, with basic training available if support is needed.

Who runs this service

  • Age UK Islington

Type of service

Support group

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 55 and above
  • Residents of London Borough of Islington

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Parking off site Parking off site
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
Which? works for you © Which? 2017