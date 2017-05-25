Age UK Islington run various social activities at Drovers Centre where people can meet and enjoy trying new things. Activities include regular music, Arts and Craft, discussion, film and group games as well as regular parties, outings and events that are organised throughout the year. As Drovers is an Online Centre, people will have free access to computers and the internet, with basic training available if support is needed.
