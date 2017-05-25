Cookies at Which? We use cookies to help improve our sites. If you continue, we'll assume that you're happy to accept our cookies. Find out more about cookies

Support group

Social Activities

1 Rushworth Street, London,
SE1 0RB
020 7928 9521
www.blackfriars-settlement.org.uk
tinajohnston@blackfriars-settlement.org.uk

About Social Activities

Blackfriars Settlement runs various social activities, including an Art and Craft session, a sewing circle (where members can make different items like cushions and bags to sell at fundraising bazaars or they can get simple items of sewing, alterations and repairs for a small donation), a knitting and tapestry group to rekindle childhood memories or learn new skills, an Art Workshop, day trips and a forget me not club, singing group.

Who runs this service

  • Blackfriars Settlement

Type of service

Who is this service for?

  • People aged 50 and above
  • Residents of Southwark wide and marginal Lambeth

Service available

  • For opening times please contact the provider.

Facilities

  • Accessible Accessible
  • Toilet facilities available Toilet facilities available
  • Refreshments available Refreshments available
Email & Print

Costs

Please contact the service provider for details of any costs.


Information provided by Alzheimer's Society for the period of 25/05/17 to 13/07/17

Alzheimer's Society
