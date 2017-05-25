About Social Activities

Blackfriars Settlement runs various social activities, including an Art and Craft session, a sewing circle (where members can make different items like cushions and bags to sell at fundraising bazaars or they can get simple items of sewing, alterations and repairs for a small donation), a knitting and tapestry group to rekindle childhood memories or learn new skills, an Art Workshop, day trips and a forget me not club, singing group.